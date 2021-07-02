Stingers Fall in Game 1 to Bucks

Waterloo, Iowa - After winning two consecutive games, the Stingers drop the first game of the series against Waterloo, 10-3.

Willmar got off and running and scored twice in the first inning, with Daniel Walsh capping off the inning with an RBI single. The Bucks then came back with two in the bottom of the second to tie the game, four in the bottom of the third and one more in the fourth. William Hamiter hit an RBI double to left to put Willmar back in it at 7-3 in the fifth, but Waterloo scored twice more in the sixth and again in the eighth.

Sasha Jabusch started for the Stingers and gave up nine earned runs over six innings, allowing 14 hits, one walk and striking out two.

The Stingers are now 15-18 on the season. Game 2 of the series is Saturday, July 3. First pitch from Riverfront Stadium is set for 6:35 p.m.

The 2021 Stingers season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group. For more coverage of the Stingers visit the West Central Tribune online at www.wctrib.com.

