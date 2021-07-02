Mallards Look to Continue Winning Ways as They Host Woodchucks
July 2, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Madison Mallards News Release
Coming off a sweep on the road in Green Bay against the Booyah, the Madison Mallards (13-17) are back at the Duck Pond at Warner Park to take on the Wisconsin Woodchucks (20-12).
The Mallards won 5-3 last night in Green Bay to complete the sweep.
Starter Ryan Lauk (Wagner) had another quality start, pitching six innings and giving up three earned runs.
The big hit of the night came from Cam Cratic (Missouri State) when he hit a two-run single in the fifth with the game tied at three to give the Mallards the lead. Kade Lancour (UW-Whitewater) closed the game and got the save.
Tonight, the Mallards will send Ryan O'hara (Illinois) to the mound for his first start of the season. O'hara has made eight appearances this season out of the bullpen, giving up two earned runs in nine innings pitched. He will have his Illinois teammate Jacob Campbell catching him behind the plate.
On the mound for the Woodchucks will be Nate Madej (South Alabama). Madej has made five starts on the season and has a 2.84 ERA in 19 total innings pitched. He has struck out 24 batters in those 19 innings.
This will be the seventh matchup between the Mallards and Woodchucks, with the series split at an even 3-3. All six previous games have been in Wausau, and they've all been decided by two runs or less.
Tonight's game is scheduled for a 6:35 p.m. first pitch and is the first in a four game home-stand for the Mallards. Tomorrow they'll finish the series with the Woodchucks at 5:05 p.m. and then welcome in the Kenosha Kingfish.
