Booyah Flutter in Mequon

July 2, 2021 - Northwoods League









MEQUON, Wis. - The Green Bay Booyah fell to the Lakeshore Chinooks at Kapco Park, 13-3.

After getting behind in the run column after an inning, the Booyah showed grit by cutting the two-run deficit to one after Jake Schroeder's (Northern Illinois) first run batted in of the summer scored Tristin Garcia (Western Kentucky).

The Booyah then scored two in the third inning when Johnny Hipsman (Richmond) collected an RBI that scored Brendan Ryan (Texas A&M-Corpus Christi) and Nick Dagnello's (College of Charleston) sacrifice fly scored Hispman to take a one-run lead.

But the Chinooks woke up after that and scored 11 unanswered runs to run away with the ballgame.

Despite the loss, the Booyah hold the season series lead of the Chinooks, 4-3.

The Booyah will look for redemption tomorrow as they will meet up with the Chinooks on Saturday at Capital Credit Union Park. First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m.

The Booyah will give the ball to ace Logan Lee (Northwood) on Saturday. The Michigan native, who is in his third season in Green Bay, is 3-0 on the season with a 2.42 ERA. The Chinooks will start Tommy Lamb, who has made two starts against the Booyah this summer. He is 0-2 with a 5.87 ERA in those two games.

Following the game, kids can run the bases postgame, presented by Culver's and Y100FM. There will be a postgame concert by Panic Station followed by a fireworks show presented by Pepsi and a lighted baton giveaway presented by EatStreet.

Fans can take advantage of a $35 VerHalen Club ticket which includes three drink tabs and all-you-can eat club food through the end of the 6th. Enter Promo Code "fireworks" at checkout. Tickets to the game will allow access to the postgame concert and fireworks show. Folks that are unable to attend the game can purchase tickets to the concert and fireworks show for just $5.

Single game, group tickets and the all-new Fleet Farm Flex Packs are on sale now. The Fleet Farm Flex Pack includes six tickets that can also be used for any games this summer along with a $50 Capital Credit Union Park gift card, $10 Fleet Farm gift card and much more. Visit www.booyahbaseball.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Booyah front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

