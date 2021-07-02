Bring out the Brooms: Huskies Down the Loggers in a Two-Game Sweep

La Crosse, Wis.- The Duluth Huskies (11-19) started out their road stand with a bang. Their 7-2 victory marks their first sweep of the season as they took down the La Crosse Loggers (12-20).

Johnny Guzman (3-2) stole the show for the Huskies. The San Diego State product carved up Loggers' hitters left and right while tossing out a Huskies' season-high 103 pitches. Overall, the redshirt freshman tossed seven strong, allowing three hits, one run (earned), walking three, and striking out six.

The Huskies' defense flashed the leather behind Guzman. With runners on second and third, Ryan McDonald, Michael Brooks, and Cason Tollett started a 7-6-2 inning-ending double play to end the threat. Additionally, the left side of the infield shined for Duluth, especially in the second inning. Ambren Voitik, the third baseman, made a grab over the railing, while Michael Brooks robbed a base hit with a diving grab.

Offensively, the Huskies took advantage of the Loggers' five errors. Jesse Pierce made his first appearance as a switch hitter and delivered two hits, including an RBI double from the left side of the plate. Besides Pierce, Voitik and Mike Boeve both had multi-hit games. Furthermore, every single starter for the Huskies reached base safely for the second consecutive night.

The Huskies have the chance to have a perfect three-game road stand as they take on the first place St. Cloud Rox of the Great Plains West division tomorrow at 7:05 PM.

