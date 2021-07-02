Beetles Sweep Series in Alexandria

Alexandria, Minn. - The Willmar Stingers, as the Alexandria Beetles for the night, win the second and final game of the series against Bismarck. They earned the series sweep with Thursday's 11-9 victory.

Alexandria scored first in the bottom of the third, as Daniel Walsh brought in Carter Howell on a fielder's choice. Bismarck responded in the fourth with three of their own to take the lead, and the Beetles then tied the game on back-to-back RBI singles by Josh Fitzgerald and Carter Howell. Alexandria scored six times in the fifth, one run on a bases-loaded hit by pitch, another on a bases loaded walk, then a three-run triple by Howell and Hamiter capped off the inning with an RBI infield single. The Beetles added one more in the seventh and eighth innings.

Bismarck made things interesting in the top of the ninth, they scored six times on RBI singles by Derek Schoen and Spencer Sarringar, then Jordan Sagedahl came up and hit a three-run homer to dead center field. Jacob Webb then came in and got the final two outs for his seventh save of the year.

Friday marks the beginning of a six-game road trip for the Stingers, now 15-17 overall. Their first two games are in Waterloo, with Friday's first pitch at 6:35 p.m.

