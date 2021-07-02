Honkers Bats Unable to Sustain Start, Lose Opener with La Crosse
July 2, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Rochester Honkers News Release
Rochester could not capitalize on a three run second inning, losing the front end of a home and home with La Crosse 5-3. Six of the eight Honker hits came in the game's first two frames before going quiet for the rest of the night.
After falling behind 1-0, a Zack Raabe single (Minnesota) and Carson Stevens walk (Cal Poly) put two runners on with two outs. Struggling with runners in scoring position coming into the night, Rochester finally broke through with three straight run scoring singles by Otto Grimm, (Minnesota), Ben North, (Creighton) and Alex Pimentel. (Long Beach St) Grimm and Pimmentel each notched their 14th RBIs, while North picked up his first. After the second, theÂ Honker lineup was held off the scoreboard for the final seven innings, leaving nine men on base.
The Loggers quickly erased the lead, scoring three times in the third on four straight hits. The game would remain scoreless until the seventh with La Crosse tacking on an insurance run.
Aaron Vernon (Benedictine Mesa) battled through four innings on the mound for Rochester, handing the ball to Brendan Medoro. (Fairleigh Dickinson) The junior pitched four innings, allowing just two hits, an earned run, and two strikeouts to keep the Honkers within striking distance.
Rochester falls to 13-16 with the loss, closing out the home and home with La Crosse tomorrow at Mayo Field.
