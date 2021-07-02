Chinooks Snap Four-Game Losing Streak in Wisconsin Rapids

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - Chinooks catcher Josh Glenn had homered twice all season.

For the second time in five days, the Northern Colorado product left the yard.

Despite facing another early deficit, the Chinooks answered in the third inning. Collin Mathews stole second base and Nathan Aide walked, bringing up Glenn.

Glenn drilled a three-run shot out of Witter Field to give Lakeshore a lead it would not relinquish versus Wisconsin Rapids on Thursday, winning 6-2.

Lakeshore (14-17) ended a four-game losing streak after registering only one hit through the final four innings the night prior.

The consistent training routine of Glenn's, along with his aggressive offensive approach, has remained the key toward making a strong return after an elbow injury that sidelined the Draper, Utah native for approximately three weeks in June.

Trailing by two runs, Wisconsin Rapids (18-14) ignited a slight spark in the fourth. Left fielder McKinley Erves led off with a double to center field. First baseman Marco Castillo singled to the same spot, as the Rafters presented a scoring threat. An RBI base knock from designated hitter Andrew Duran made it a one-run game, 3-2.

Unable to add more offense were the Rafters, nonetheless. Third baseman Jacob Hinderleider struck out and a pitch then laced into starting pitcher Blake Malatestinic's left the Rafters' runners stranded in scoring position.

The Chinooks plowed into the fifth after a silent fourth frame. Griffin Doersching logged his only hit of the night -- a leadoff double to left field which Jackson Gray followed with an RBI single.

Down 4-2, Rafters starter Jack Gonzales' evening concluded after three consecutive hits allowed with no outs. Collin Kiernan retired the following three Chinooks batters, avoiding any further trouble.

Ryan Jungbauer lifted Malatestinic, who surrendered the two runs on five hits, in the fifth and struck out two of three batters.

Back-to-back walks in the following inning helped Lakeshore though not enough to widen the margin. Kiernan eliminated the threat upon striking out Gray for his second.

Jungbauer, Lakeshore's winning pitcher, kept Wisconsin Rapids to without a hit through the seventh. The 6-foot-7 hurler forced a 5-4-3 double play to end the sixth and kept the bases empty on two straight strikeouts thereafter.

The Chinooks' lineup backed up the bullpen in the eighth. With the bases loaded, Doersching grounded out to third base, plating Kai Murphy while advancing Colton Bauer and Mike Sears into scoring position.

Bauer, 0-for-3 with a walk, scored on a wild pitch for Lakeshore's sixth and final run. Gray grounded out, sending in reliever Jacob Henderson to toss the ninth.

Henderson, Lakeshore's leader in saves, struck out three of four batters to secure the 6-2 win, yet did not earn his third save.

Now standing 3 ÂÂ½ games behind the Rafters in the Great Lakes West standings, the Chinooks return to Kapco Park to face the Booyah Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

