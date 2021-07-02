MoonDogs Winning Streak Ends in Series Finale to Rox

ST. CLOUD, Minn. - The Mankato MoonDogs' seven-game winning streak came to an end on Thursday night in St. Cloud as they fell to the Rox, 5-1.

St. Cloud got on the board in the first inning on a sacrifice fly byÂ Justin KirbyÂ (Kent State) to scoreÂ Andrew PinckneyÂ (Alabama) making it 1-0.

The score would remain that all the way until the sixth inning whenÂ Jacob WilsonÂ (Grand Canyon) doubled into the left-field corner, scoringÂ Kole KalerÂ (Hawaii) from first to tie the game.

But the Rox countered in the bottom of the inning with a pair of two-run hits byÂ Chris EspositoÂ (Nebraska-Omaha) andÂ Jack WinklerÂ (San Francisco) to make it a 5-1 St. Cloud advantage.

Pitching took over from there as St. Cloud starterÂ Johnny DowÂ (Georgia Highlands) threw a complete game for the Rox as they would win 5-1, securing a split in the two-game series.

The MoonDogs (21-9) are now one game behind the Rox (22-8) in the Great Plains West Division with four games remaining in the first half.

Mankato will conclude the first half of the season with a four-game series in Bismarck against the Larks. First pitch is at 7:05 CT.

