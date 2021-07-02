Pit Spitters Strand 15 in Extra Inning Loss

Traverse City, MI - The (20-13) Traverse City Pit Spitters couldn't capitalize on opportunities as they fell in extras 5-4 to the (18-13) Kenosha Kingfish.

The Pit Spitters struck in the first on back-to-back RBI doubles from Tito Flores and Chris Monroe. Kenosha got one back in the second before taking the lead in the fourth. Traverse City answered with an RBI groundout from Tito Flores to tie the game at 3-3 in the fifth.

After tying the game, the Pit Spitters started to squander opportunites. Mario Camilletti was on third with one out in the fifth and didn't come home on a ground ball to shortstop. Instead of taking the lead, Camilletti was left stranded. After falling behind 4-3 in the sixth, Traverse City loaded the bases with nobody out. They failed to bring home a run with three consecutive shallow flyouts.

They stranded two more in the seventh and eighth. They finally broke through in the ninth as Chris Monroe singled to leadoff with his third hit of the night. Miles Simington moved him over to third and Christian Faust hit a sacrifice fly to send the game to extras.

In the top of the 10th, Kenosha scored the runner on second, but John Beuckelaere, Anthony Ramirez and Evan Gates combined for one out apiece to strand two more.

The Pit Spitters had runners on the corners with one out but couldn't bring home the tying run to fall 5-4. They left multiple runners on base in four of the last five innings and 15 total for the game.

The Pit Spitters still lead Kenosha in the Great Lakes East, but with a one game lead, the margin for error has tightened.

Traverse City hosts Kenosha tomorrow at 7:05 ET. The Pit Spitters need a victory to virtually lock up the first half division title. Jeremy Neff (2-2, 2.03) is the scheduled starter. For tickets for all 2021 home games, call 231-943-0100 or visit www.pitspitters.com.

