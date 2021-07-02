Larks Late Rally Falls Short, Lose to MoonDogs

The Larks dropped their fourth straight game on Friday night, losing to the Mankato MoonDogs 11-4 in a game presented by Fetzer Electric.

It was the biggest fireworks show of the season following the game to celebrate July 4th, but during the game all of the fireworks were reserved for the MoonDogs' bats. Mankato ended the night with 15 hits. Unfortunately, the Larks ran into stellar pitching. MoonDogs starter, Nolan Pender, went 6.2 shutout innings allowing just two walks and recorded nine strikeouts.

Despite the loss, the Larks received a good performance from reliever Andy Brooks. Brooks followed the outing from Larks starter, Brian Baker, pitching 3.1 innings allowing just one run and three hits. Brooks had his fastball working, reaching 89 on the gun for the Metro-Area Ambulance Fastest Pitch.

Lark's shortstop, Kam Willman, continues to impress defensively. Nicknamed "Silky", Willman made the Fetzer Electric Play of The Game when he robbed MoonDogs outfielder, Adam Fogel, of a base hit ranging to his left and throwing in one motion to first for the spectacular play.

The Larks continue their fourth of July homestand against the MoonDogs on Saturday night for a 6:35 first pitch. Prior to the game there will be a North Dakota Beef Commission "Beefy Boys" Home Run Derby.

Carter Rost takes the ball for the Larks looking to help snap a four game losing streak.

