Stingers Defeat Rox
August 2, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Willmar Stingers News Release
St. Cloud, MN - The Stingers defeat the Rox in Game 2 of the series 8-2. This was the last time these two teams will see each other in the regular season.
Ricky Maddock (Central Missouri) made his first start on the mound for the Stingers. He went three innings allowing one unearned run. Maddock walked three batters and struck out five. Willmar took the lead in the first inning when Brennan McKenzie knocked an RBI double scoring Riley Johnson (Augustana). 1-0 Stingers. The Rox answered with a run of their own in the third. One hit and one error in the inning tied the game at 1-1.
James Gamble (UNLV) hit a clutch two out, two-run double in the fourth that scored Walsh and Bosetti. That advanced the Stingers ahead of St. Cloud to 3-1. Luke DeGrammont (Concordia-St. Paul) pitched the next 2.1 scoreless innings. He issued one walk and tallied two strikeouts. The fifth and sixth innings were held scoreless in the Highway 23 rivalry. In the seventh, McKenzie blew the game open with a three-run home run to left field. Baier and Gamble scored along with McKenzie to push the lead to 6-1 Stingers.
Joel Cheatwood (Montevallo) was next in relief for Willmar. He pitched the next 2.2 innings. In the eighth, Riley Johnson (Augustana) hit a bases loaded single that scored Bosetti and Fowler. 8-1 Stingers. The Rox scored their lone run off Cheatwood in the eighth. 8-2 Stingers. Josh Wintroub (Augustana College) pitched the ninth inning for Willmar. He held the game where it was with the final score 8-2 Stingers on top.
The Stingers will head back to Willmar for a weekend series against the Eau Claire Express. The first pitch tomorrow will be at 7:05pm CT!
The 2019 Stingers season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group. For more coverage of the Stingers visit the West Central Tribune online at www.wctrib.com.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from August 2, 2019
- Rox Drop Finale to Willmar, Splits Series - St. Cloud Rox
- Late Rally Too Much for Rafters - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Stingers Defeat Rox - Willmar Stingers
- Kingfish Topped by Pit Spitters - Kenosha Kingfish
- Fernandez Leads Slugging MoonDogs to Split with Honkers - Mankato MoonDogs
- Huskies Take Commanding Division Lead with 12-7 Win - Duluth Huskies
- Booyah Split Set with Wausau - Green Bay Booyah
- Mallards Bruise Bombers with 5-2 Win - Madison Mallards
- Woodchucks Offense Strong in Win over Booyah - Wisconsin Woodchucks
- Late Eruption Powers Bucks to 8-4 Win - Waterloo Bucks
- Bombers Fall Short to Split Series with Madison - Battle Creek Bombers
- Kalamazoo Drops Their Fourth Straight against Rockford - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Huskies go 5-3 in 10th week - Duluth Huskies
- Rafters Hope to Stay Hot in Finale with Chinooks - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Get Your 2019 Playoff Tickets Now - Willmar Stingers
- Dock Spiders Homestand Highlights (August 3-11) - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Green Bay Booyah Announce Inaugural Craft Beer Fest Presented by Dean Distributing - Green Bay Booyah
- Crafty Cats Slip Past Bucks - Thunder Bay Border Cats
- Former Mankato MoonDog Sam Selman Debuts with the Giants - Northwoods
- Chinooks Stumble in Loss to Rafters - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Rafters Battle Back to Top Lakeshore in Game One - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Rox Claim Highway 23 Series Trophy in Win against Willmar - St. Cloud Rox
- Larks Win in Walk-Off Fashion - Bismarck Larks
- Stingers Fall to St. Cloud - Willmar Stingers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Willmar Stingers Stories
- Stingers Defeat Rox
- Get Your 2019 Playoff Tickets Now
- Stingers Fall to St. Cloud
- Stingers Lose to Express
- Stingers Take Two in Double Header