Green Bay Booyah Announce Inaugural Craft Beer Fest Presented by Dean Distributing

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Green Bay Booyah are excited to announce the inaugural Craft Beer Fest at Capital Credit Union Park will take place on Saturday, September 7th, presented by Dean Distributing.

The fall event will run from 2:00pm to 5:00pm and feature craft beer selections from over 35 breweries and over 140 drink selections, food, & live music by The Third Wheels. The Craft Beer Fest is open to festival goers over the age of 21.

One ticket to the 2019 event includes a five-ounce sampling glass with unlimited craft beer samples, one sandwich item & a cup of Chef's booyah from the Festival Foods Grill at the park.

Tickets to the Craft Beer Fest are priced at $40 in advance and can be purchased at booyahbaseball.com, by calling 920-497-7225, or by visiting the Booyah ticket office at Capital Credit Union Park. Tickets purchased the day of the festival will be $45. Designated driver tickets are also available for $15 and include the sandwich item, cup of booyah, as well as unlimited fountain soda.

The Green Bay Booyah ticket office is open Monday through Friday from 9am-5pm and all game days from 9am through the end of the 6th inning. For more information visit booyahbaseball.com.

