Get Your 2019 Playoff Tickets Now

WILLMAR, MN - The Willmar Stingers have announced that 2019 playoff tickets are currently on-sale for the Sub-Divisional best of three series that will take place August 12-14.

The Stingers qualified for the playoffs this season after winning the 1st half with a 22-14 record. For the seventh time in team history, the Stingers have earned a spot in the playoffs and hopefully this is the year we can bring the Northwoods League championship trophy to Willmar!

The Stingers are guaranteed at least one home playoff game in the best-of-three series. The date of this game is to-be-determined, but will either take place on Monday, August 12th or Tuesday, August 13th. First pitch for the playoff game will take place at 7:05pm at Bill Taunton Stadium.

Tickets for this game can be purchased online via www.willmarstingers.com, by calling 320-222-2010, or visiting the Stingers ticket office located at Bill Taunton Stadium from 10 am - 5 pm.

New in 2019, the Northwoods League has adopted a new playoff format. Rather than a single elimination round to begin the playoffs, each newly created sub-division will play a best of three game format. The team with the best overall regular season record will have home field advantage.

The winner of each sub-division will then play a divisional single elimination game before playing in a winner-take-all Northwoods League Championship.

