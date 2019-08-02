Rox Drop Finale to Willmar, Splits Series
August 2, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - St. Cloud Rox News Release
St. Cloud, MN - Jordan Barth (Augustana) collected two hits and drove in a run, but St. Cloud (39-23) fell in the series finale to Willmar (36-28) by a score of 8-2. The Rox split the two-game series with the Stingers. St. Cloud wins the regular season series against Willmar 7-5.
Down 1-0 in the bottom of the third inning, Barth smoked a ground ball into left field and scored Ben Carew (Kent State) from second base to tie the game.
In the bottom of the eighth inning, Lenny Walker (St. Cloud State) notched his first RBI with the Rox on a ground ball to left field.
RJ Martinez (Minot State) started the game and tossed seven innings while striking out five batters. Riley Ahern (St. Cloud State) and Drew Garrett (Johnson County CC) each threw an inning out of the bullpen.
For the full box score from game Friday's game, click here.
St. Cloud is home on Saturday, August 3rd against the Rochester Honkers at 6:05 p.m. It's Rox Trading Card Set Giveaway presented by Rengel Printing to the first 500 fans.
All single games tickets can be purchased in person at the Rox Ticket Office located at the Municipal Athletic Complex, by calling the Rox Ticket office at 320-240-9798 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday or 24 hours a day by visiting www.stcloudrox.com.
Images from this story
|
Jordan Barth of the St. Cloud Rox
