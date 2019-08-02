Late Rally Too Much for Rafters

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - The first-place Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (18-10) rallied to tie the game twice, but ultimately fell 8-2 against the Lakeshore Chinooks (15-13) to split the series Friday night.

Trailing 1-0 in the third inning, Aidan Huggins hit his first home run of the season with a solo shot to left field that leveled the score. Down by one again in the sixth, Frankie Garriola scored on a ball put in play by Jake Dunham to tie it 2-2.

The game remained tied into the ninth inning where Lakeshore rallied to post six runs and hung on to win. Neil Abbatiello gave up just four hits in 6.2 innings and Izzy Fuentes gets the loss for Rapids. Lakeshore's Brendan McGuigan is credited with the win.

The Rafters now have a three-game lead on Lakeshore and Fond du Lac for first place in the Great Lakes West Division with eight games remaining. The magic number for Rapids to clinch a playoff spot is currently six.

Wisconsin Rapids closes a four-game homestand with two games against the Kokomo Jackrabbits starting on Saturday, featuring a postgame fireworks show presented by Budweiser.

