Kingfish Topped by Pit Spitters

KENOSHA, Wis. - The Kenosha Kingfish (14-15) lost to the Traverse City Pit Spitters (24-4) by a final score of 15-2 on Friday night at Historic Simmons Field.

Every hitter in the Pit Spitter lineup collected a hit on Friday.

Ryan Hampe (Illinois-Chicago) lined a base hit into right-center field to score Mario Camilletti (Oakland) in the top of the first inning. Christian Faust (Grand Valley State) drove in another run with a sacrifice fly to put Traverse City up 2-0.

The Kingfish responded with a run of its own in the bottom of the first inning with a Zach Nogalski (Wisconsin-Milwaukee) RBI double to make the score 2-1. The run snapped a 30-inning scoreless streak against Pit Spitters pitchers.

Jake Wilson (Bowling Green State) knocked in Camilletti with a bloop single to left field in the third inning. Faust plated Andrew Morrow (Michigan State) on a safety squeeze and reached on an error on the play. Kam Smith (Northern Illinois) pushed Traverse City ahead 5-1 with a sacrifice fly.

Brendan Hueth (Saint Joseph's) ripped an RBI single back up the middle in the fifth inning to bring Kenosha within three at 5-2.

Pit Spitters starting pitcher Andrew Hoffman (Oakland) exited the game after five innings having allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits and a walk.

Morrow hit his sixth home run of the season in the seventh inning. Smith picked up his second RBI single of the game. Smith came around to score on a wild pitch. Riley Bertram (Michigan) scored on another wild pitch to make the score 9-2.

Daniel Head (New Mexico State) looped an RBI single into left in the eighth inning. The Pit Spitters worked two bases loaded walks before a Camilletti sacrifice fly extend the lead to 13-2.

Triples by Morrow and Faust followed by a single by Smith in the ninth inning gave Traverse City a 15-2 edge.

Morrow went 6-for-6 with four runs scored on the night.

The Pit Spitters bullpen combined for four innings of shutout baseball to close out the game.

Hoffman improved to 8-0 for Traverse City. Sam Marhefke (Loras) took the loss for Kenosha.

The Kingfish travels to Battle Creek to take on the Bombers on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. ET.

