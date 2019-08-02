Dock Spiders Homestand Highlights (August 3-11)

FOND DU LAC, WI - The Dock Spiders return home on Saturday night for the final seven home games of the summer! Promos include Harry Potter Night, an All-You-Can-Eat Monday Night, and the final Bang for Your Buck game of the summer on Wednesday.

Saturday, August 3 6:35 PM (Harry Potter Night) vs. Kalamazoo Growlers

It's going to a magical night at the ballpark for our last Saturday home game of the summer! Join in on the wizardry fun including quidditch, butter beer, and more!

Stick around after the game for Kid's Run the Bases presented by Grande Cheese.

Sunday, August 4 1:05PM (2018 Championship Can Coozie Giveaway presented by 4imprint) vs. Kalamazoo Growlers

The first 500 fans will receive a 2018 NWL Championship Can Coozie courtesy of 4imprint.

Stick around after the game for player autographs in the Boat Launch with Sunny 97-7.

Monday, August 5 6:35PM (All-You-Can-Eat Monday Night) vs. Kokomo Jackrabbits

It's our last All-You-Can-Eat Monday Night of the summer! All tickets are $15 and include AYCE hot dogs, brats, hamburgers and chips through the 5th inning.

Wednesday, August 7 6:35PM (Outdoors Night/Bang For Your Buck Night) vs. Kokomo Jackrabbits

It's Outdoors Night presented by Dutch's Trading Post! Hunting Season isn't far away and we're turning the ballpark into an outdoor wonderland. Make sure to wear your blaze orange and camo and enter to win some awesome prizes!

It's also our final Bang For Your Buck Night of the summer with 107.1 The BULL. $1.00 Beer, Brew Pub pizza slices, hot dogs & soda will be available all night long.

Thursday, August 8 6:35PM (Back to School Night/Educator Appreciation Night) vs. Battle Creek Bombers

Thursday is Back to School Night & Teacher Appreciation Night presented by Ryan J. Thorpe - Thrivent Financial. The first 100 teachers/educators to show their school ID at the box office will receive a free ticket to the game courtesy of Ryan J. Thorpe - Thrivent Financial.

It's also Craft Brews and Brats Night presented by Johnsonville and Fox Brewing Company. Craft beers and brats are available for $2.00 all night long with 96-1 The Rock.

Friday, August 9 6:35PM (Weaver's Birthday Party) vs. Battle Creek Bombers

Everyone's invited to come celebrate Weaver's birthday along with many of his other mascot friends on Friday night! Stick around after the game for Launch-A-Ball with KFIZ!

Sunday, August 11 1:05PM (Fan Appreciation Day w/ Team Poster Giveaway) vs. Madison Mallards

The Dock Spiders will say "Thank You" to fans with some surprises for the last regular season home game. The first 500 fans will receive a poster featuring the 2019 team courtesy of Aurora Health Care.

Stick around after the game for post-game autographs with Sunny 97-7.

Single game tickets for all games during the 2019 season are on sale. Order yours today by calling the Dock Spiders Ticket Office at 920-907-9833 or by stopping by the Dock Spiders Front Office at 980 E Division St. Check out all of our ticket information any time of the day or order online at www.dockspiders.com.

