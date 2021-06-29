Stingers Defeat Rochester 9-5 Monday Night

June 29, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Willmar Stingers News Release







Willmar, Minn. - Behind a six-run first, the Stingers bounce back and defeat Rochester, 9-5.

Eleven hitters came up to the plate in the frame for the Stingers. Daniel Sayre led off with a double, and Jakob Newton promptly knocked him home on a single. Reid Homan then reached on an error, which scored Newton. Blake Shannon reached on a fielder's choice, scoring William Hamiter, and Reid Homan was awarded the plate on interference. Sayre came back up to hit, and knocked in two more to cap off the six-run frame.

Rochester responded with four in the second, capped off by a three-run home run by Jackson Forbes.

The Stingers added two more in the third and one more in the fourth. Nobody scored after the fourth inning.

The Stingers bullpen was effective, only allowing one run in seven innings pitched.

Game 2 of the series against the Honkers is Tuesday night, June 30. First pitch will be at 7:05 p.m. from Bill Taunton Stadium.

The 2021 Stingers season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group. For more coverage of the Stingers visit the West Central Tribune online at www.wctrib.com.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 29, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.