Booyah Fall in Rain Shortened Game

June 29, 2021 - Northwoods League







WAUSAU, Wis. - The Green Bay Booyah fell to the Wisconsin Woodchucks, 3-1, in a shortened game.

The Booyah trailed after an inning of play, 1-0 and trailed after three innings when the rain picked up in Wausau. The tarp was pulled on and play was stopped for nearly two and a half hours.

After the delay, the Booyah bats woke up a bit as Kaden Hollow (Dixie State) collected his 14th run batted in of the season after driving in Dalton Pearson (Georgia State) to even it up at one.

But the Booyah gave up two in the bottom of the fourth inning and were unable to respond in the top of the fifth.

At that point, the rain picked up again and the umpires deemed the field unsafe to play and called the game.

With the loss, the Booyah fall to 0-5 on the season against the Woodchucks. These two teams will battle again tomorrow at Capital Credit Union Park.

The Booyah will give the nod to Tyler Chadwick (West Virginia) on Tuesday. He'll make his third start of the season and sixth appearance overall. He is 0-1 on the season, pitching 12.1 innings allowing 17 hits, 23 runs, 17 earned with 12 walks and nine strikeouts.

The Woodchucks will give the ball to Sean Higgins to start. He is 0-1 on the season with a 4.20 ERA. He has pitched 15 innings, giving up 17 hits, 10 runs, seven earned runs, three walks and 14 strikeouts.

