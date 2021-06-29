Bucks Claim First Half Championship

Waterloo, Iowa - The Waterloo Bucks clinched the Great Plains East Sub-Division first half championship after the La Crosse Loggers lost 8-1 to the Mankato MoonDogs this afternoon, mathematically eliminating La Crosse from first half contention. The Bucks (18-9) earn a berth in the 2021 Northwoods League Playoffs with seven games still remaining in the first half of NWL play. Waterloo returns to the Playoffs for the second time in three seasons, which includes a year of NWL action without post-season play in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the victory, Waterloo earns a spot in the 2021 NWL Postseason and is guaranteed at least one home Playoff game. The Northwoods League adopted a new playoff format in 2019 and the Bucks will square off against the second-half winner of the Great Plains East Sub-Division in a best-of-three series beginning on Sunday, August 15. Home field advantage will be granted to the team with the highest overall winning percentage.

Tickets for Waterloo's 10th trip to the NWL Playoffs will be available at a later date with additional details to come in the next few weeks.

The second half of Northwoods League play will begin on Tuesday, July 6. The Bucks finish the first half with a four-game homestand, beginning on Friday, July 2, hosting the Willmar Stingers for two games followed by a two-game set versus the Loggers, with all games starting at 6:35 pm.

