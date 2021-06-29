Booyah Return Home

Kaden Hollow of the Green Bay Booyah connects for a home run

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Booyah are back at Capital Credit Union Park on Tuesday as they prepare for another matchup against the Wisconsin Woodchucks.

Last night in Wausau, the Woodchucks emerged victorious in a rain delayed and rain-shortened game, 3-1. Kaden Hollow (Dixie State) picked up his 14th run batted in the loss.

The Booyah continue to sit in last place of the Great Lakes West while the Woodchucks reign supreme in the division. The Booyah are 0-5 on the season against the Woodchucks

The Booyah will give the nod to Tyler Chadwick (West Virginia) on Tuesday. He'll make his third start of the season and sixth appearance overall. He is 0-1 on the season, pitching 12.1 innings allowing 17 hits, 23 runs, 17 earned with 12 walks and nine strikeouts.

The Woodchucks will give the ball to Sean Higgins to start. He is 0-1 on the season with a 4.20 ERA. He has pitched 15 innings, giving up 17 hits, 10 runs, seven earned runs, three walks and 14 strikeouts.

Fans in attendance at Tuesday's game can enjoy a FREE 24 oz. fountain Pepsi product per person between the time gates open and first pitch. Gates will open at 5:35 pm and first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm.

This is the start of three straight games at Capital Credit Union Park. It will be the longest homestand since mid-June.

Single game, group tickets and the all-new Fleet Farm Flex Packs are on sale now. The Fleet Farm Flex Pack includes six tickets that can also be used for any games this summer along with a $50 Capital Credit Union Park gift card, $10 Fleet Farm gift card and much more. Visit www.booyahbaseball.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Booyah front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

