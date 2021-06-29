Big Fifth Inning Powers Kingfish to a 17-7 Win over the Growlers

Kenosha, WI - The Kenosha Kingfish (14-12) took down the Kalamazoo Growlers (11-17) 17-7 in game two of the two-game series Sunday, June 27 at Historic Simmons Field.

The Growlers scored first in a two-run fourth inning off of four hits and two walks given up by Kingfish starter Joey Kosowsky (Fairleigh Dickinson).

The Kingfish went without a hit until the fourth inning when Cam Redding (St. Louis University) singled.

The fifth inning was all the Kingfish as they picked up 13 runs on 11 hits that started with a three-run homerun from Xavier Watson (University of Illinois). The Growlers utilized three different pitchers in that fifth inning, with starter Hayden Berg (Western Michigan) giving up five. Vince Bianchina (Northwestern) led off the fifth inning for the Kingfish, and batted three times in the inning with two hits. The entire Kingfish lineup batted twice in the fifth inning, with each player scoring at least once.

The Kingfish added four more runs in the bottom of the sixth off of Growlers reliever Luke Scoles (Central Michigan) on three hits, a walk, and a hit by pitch.

Mitch Waletzki (Minnesota-Duluth) earned the win for the Kingfish after coming in to relieve Kosowsky in the top of the fifth. Berg is credited with the loss for the Growlers.

The Growlers picked up three of their runs off of Kingfish starter Kosowsky, all of which were earned. The other four runs were scored off of Kingfish reliever Harry Deliyannis (Pomona-Pitzer), but only one was earned.

Mckay Barney (University of Washington) went 3-5 with two RBIs with two runs scored. Redding went 3-4 with two RBIs, Mitch Jebb (Michigan State) went 2-4 and crossed the plate twice and Bianchina went 2-6.

The Kingfish will start a two-game home series against the Traverse City Pit Spitters today, Monday, June 28 at 6:05 p.m. at Historic Simmons Field.

