Bombers Take Back-To-Back Games off of Rockford

June 29, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Battle Creek Bombers News Release







ROCKFORD, IL., - Battle Creek wins game two of the road trip 7-3 and take a 4-2 season series lead against the Rockford Rivets. Tanner McNamara was the standout on the mound for the Bombers as he threw seven innings only allowing one run on three hits.

The Bombers bats got hot early as well. Jack Merrifield, Caleb Balgaard, Harold Coll, and Heath Hood all singled in the top of the first while Stephen Krause and Drew Dyer both walked to give Battle Creek a 3-0 lead.

In the bottom of the third, Rockford got one run back. Tyeler Hawkins got an RBI groundout to score Cam McDonald to cut the lead to two.

Then, Battle Creek scored three more. In the top of the fourth, Balgaard drove in Ed Johnson with an RBI sacrifice fly, and then the next batter, Mason Sykes, hit a two-run home run to give the Bombers a 6-1 lead.

Battle Creek added another run in the ninth with an RBI double by Harold Coll, his third hit of the game, to score Sykes from first base.

The Rivets tried to mount the major comeback but fell short. They scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth, but Beaux Bonvillain came in and shut the door.

McNamara gets the win and improves to 3-0 on the year. Noah DeLuga gets the loss for Rockford. Battle Creek leap frogs Kalamazoo in the standings as well. The Bombers try to secure the series victory on Wednesday. First pitch is set for 7:05 EDT.

