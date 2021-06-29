Express Crush Rox 12 Game Win Streak

June 29, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Eau Claire Express News Release







The Express bounced back from two straight losses in Rochester this weekend to start the week unexpectedly snapping the 12-game winning streak of the St. Cloud Rox Monday night. Eau Claire beat the Rox 4-2 at Carson park in a game that was originally scheduled for 6:35 p.m. (CT) but was pushed back to 7:05 p.m. (CT) due to inclement weather.

Derek True (Cal Poly) recorded his first win of the season for the Express after relieving Nick Malmberg in the 5th inning, striking out five St. Cloud batters with only one earned run.

Nick Herold closed out the game for the Express, coming in for True in the 8th with two outs. Herold recorded four straight strikeouts to seal the win for the Express, their 11th of the season. Eau Claire, for now, is only one game behind the La Crosse Loggers in the Great Plains East standings. However, the Loggers are yet to finish their game from this evening against Mankato due to the weather.

Omar Gastelum (UC Santa Barbara) opened the scoring for the Express in the bottom of the first, dribbling a grounder through the glove of St. Cloud's Jack Winkler, scoring Ryan Lin-Peistrup from second base. Robert Hogan (Arizona) was another big bat for Eau Claire tonight; he in drove two runs on two hits from his four at-bats. The Express is back in action tonight against the Rox at Carson Park, with the first pitch coming at 6:35 p.m. (CT).

