Mallards Fall in Series Finale against Rafters 8-2

June 29, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Madison Mallards News Release







Following a 5-2 loss in Wisconsin Rapids on Monday night, the Madison Mallards (11-17) and Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (17-13) traveled to the Duck Pond at Warner Park on Tuesday night, with the Mallards coming away with a 6-2 loss.

The Rafters struck first in the game on a passed ball with the based loaded, but Jake Baldino (Kent State) was able to work out of the jam in the second inning.

The Mallards then responded in the bottom of the second with an RBI-single from Joe Hauser (Arizona State). He came through with two outs in the inning to tie the game.

The fourth inning is when Baldino got into another jam and eventually exited the ballgame. The Rafters scored three runs, including a two-run single from leadoff hitter Josh Nicoloff.

The Mallards got a run back to bring the deficit to two in the seventh inning when a passed ball scored Cam Cratic (Missouri State) from third with the bases loaded.

The Rafters then put the game out of reach, tacking on four insurance runs with two in the eight and two in the ninth. McKinley Erves hit a two-run single in the eighth and Elijah Dickerson hit a two-run double in the ninth.

The Rafters starting pitcher Matt Osterburg pitched another gem, continuing his strong season. He threw six innings giving up five runs and allowing one run while collecting 11 strikeouts. The Mallards struck out a total of 15 times on the night.

With the win the Rafters completed the sweep of the Mallards and are now 6-2 against the Ducks this season. Tomorrow the Mallards will head to Green Bay for the first time this season to start a two-game set with the Booyah. First pitch for both of those games is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 29, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.