Mallard Host Rafters to Complete Home-And-Home

Returning home from a 5-2 loss in Wisconsin Rapids, the Madison Mallards (11-16) are set to host the Rafters (16-13) to complete the home-and-home series.

Cam Cratic (Missouri State) hit his fourth home run of the season in the loss. It was a two-run shot to tie him with Alex Iadisernia (Elon) with the team lead in bombs.

Tonight the Mallards will send Jake Baldino (Kent State) to the mound. Baldino has made six appearances on the season and two starts, totaling 17 innings pitched and a 5.29 ERA.

Pitching for the Rafters will be Matt Osterberg (St. Cloud State). Osterberg has made four appearances and three starts this season. He owns a 2.05 ERA in 22 innings pitched.

This will be the eighth time this season the Rafters and Mallards match up, with the Rafters currently winning the season series 5-2. They will play a total of 12 games against each other this season.

First pitch tonight is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Following tonight's game the Mallards will head to Green Bay for the first time this season to matchup against the Booyah for two games.

