4th of July Weekend Fun

The Booyah are going all-out to celebrate the 4th of July weekend! Here are all the details of the fun we have planned:

Thursday, July 1st - The N.E.W. Piano Guys take over the stadium, and play through the whole game. It's also Thirsty Thursday with Bud Light. Tickets in the All-You-Can Eat & Drink Bud Light Party Patio are just $25! Just enter promo code "thirsty" at check out. All tap beer is half price through the 5th inning.

Saturday, July 3rd - Start your 4th of July early with a Booyah Game at 4:05. Then Panic Station rocks Capital Credit Union Park for a live concert, leading up to a fireworks show on Saturday night, presented by Pepsi and Festival Foods. Tickets in the Ver Halen Club are just $35! Enter promo code "fireworks" at check out.

Monday, July 5th - Wrap up the holiday weekend with $2 tickets, $2 Bud Lights, and FREE Hot Dogs! Tickets for any seat in the main seating area of the stadium are just $2 when you enter the code "2dollar" at check out.

Tickets for any of the games can be purchased online at https://tinyurl.com/t9mxt2se , by calling 920-497-7225, or in-person at the SMA Construction Ticket Office at Capital Credit Union Park.

