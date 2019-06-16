Stingers 5-0 against MoonDogs

Willmar, Minn.- The Stingers are back in the win column and are 5-0 against Mankato. Tonight's final was 10-5 in favor of the Stingers.

Garret Rukes (Alabama) was fantastic in his fourth start for the Stingers. He completed six innings while allowing two runs on three hits. Rukes continued his efficiency on the mound tonight with zero walks.

The Stingers scored four unanswered runs in the first three innings. In the first inning, Noah Haupt (New Mexico State) scored Baier on an infield ground ball. Justin King (Alabama) hit his second home run this summer, a solo shot, in the second inning. In the third, it was Daniel Walsh (Sac City) and Chase Stanke (Univ. of Minn.) that initiated the scoring when each batter recorded a double. Willmar scored two runs in the third bringing the score to 4-0 Stingers.

The Moondogs were able to get on the board in the fifth inning. Rukes had a no-hitter through four innings until a base hit and a home run broke it up. 4-2 Stingers. In the sixth inning Willmar was able to bring three runs across on three hits. Andrew Lucas was able to score Bohning on a single. Later in the inning, King scored off a sacrifice fly from Kaden Fowler (Georgia). Branden Boissiere (Arizona) scored right afterwards on a pass ball. 7-2 Stingers.

Chris Peres (La Verne) came into pitch for the Stingers in the seventh. Peres went two innings in his first appearance giving up three earned runs. The Stingers scored two runs in the seventh on two hits from Walsh and Stanke. The Stingers brought an insurance run across in the eighth when Walsh singled scoring Fowler.

Aldo Fernandez (New Mexico State) pitched the last inning for the Stingers. It was three up, three down for the Moondogs as the Stingers claimed the win with a final score of 10-5.

