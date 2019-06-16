Bombers Drop Father's Day Game to Kingfish

The Battle Creek Bombers dropped game one of a two game home series against the Kenosha Kingfish on Sunday to a final score of 3-2.

Kenosha opened up the scoring in the first inning after a single and two walks loaded the bases for RJ Pearson who would sacrifice an out in right field to score the first run of the game.

Bomber's starter Dillon Champagne continued to struggle with control and would walk four of nine batters faced before being pulled in the second inning.

Beaux Bonvillian would enter for the Bombers and give up one unearned run in the 2nd inning. In the bottom half of the frame, Battle Creek would score off an error at the hands of Kenosha third baseman Nate Thomas.

Down 2-1 in the third inning, Bomber's DH Josh Sears hit a solo home run to left field knotting the score at 2-2.

The game would remain tied at two until the top of the seventh when Kenosha found themselves in a first and third situation. Nate Thomas took off towards second base forcing a throw from Rhett McCall. As that throw went to second, Mike Jarvis would score from third.

The Bombers were not able to come back and would eventually lose 3-2. Kenosha moves to 7-13 while the Bombers fall back below .500 to 9-10.

The two teams will meet again on Monday June 16th at C.O. Brown Stadium at 7:05 p.m.

