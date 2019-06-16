Pitching Dominates in Dock Spiders Win

MEQUON, WI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders (10-10) and the Lakeshore Chinooks (6-15) took on each other on Fathers Day and the Pitching showed out again.

Aaron Ball Jr. (Kankakee) started and went six strong innings of shutout baseball. He also picked off three runners of the nine that got on.

Duncan Hunter (Jacksonville) lead the game off with a base hit and swiped a bag to get into scoring position. Tim Elko (Mississippi) got the job done and scored Hunter to strike first.

A single and a stolen base by Cam McMillan (Vanderbilt) would get things going in the second. Charlie Maxwell (Northwestern) would get the base knock to make it 2-0 in the second.

The offense went silent for the middle innings, but the Dock Spiders pitching kept the Chinooks off rhythm. A three-run seventh would make it 5-0 and really put the dagger in the Chinooks.

Hunter would come up with the bases loaded and delivered with an RBI single. Kellen Sarver (Illinois) would walk to score another run, followed by Cherokee LeBeau (Oakland) getting hit to bring in another run.

In the ninth the Dock Spiders tack on their sixth and final run. Houston Glad (Texas Wesleyan) got the three inning save by facing the minimum number of batters.

The Dock Spiders will take on the Lakeshore Chinooks tomorrow night for a 6:35 PM CST first pitch. Happy Fathers Day to all the dads out there.

