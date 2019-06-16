Rafters Come Back to Pick up Big Road Win

Madison, Wis. - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (11-8) fell behind early, but battled back and held off a late rally to defeat the Madison Mallards (14-6) by a final score of 4-3 on Sunday.

The Mallards scored one run in both the third and fourth innings to take a 2-0 lead. The Rafters responded with two runs in the top of the fifth on an RBI triple by CJ Willis and an RBI by Harry Fullerton to tie the game.

Jake Dunham gave the Rafters the lead with a solo home run in the top of the sixth inning to go up 3-2. Willis, who made his Rafters debut today, hit a sacrifice fly to left field in the ninth to give the Rafters an insurance run heading to the bottom of the frame.

The Mallards threatened with a solo shot to left in the bottom of the ninth, but Wisconsin Rapids held off the rally and hung on to win.

Matt Osterberg pitched five innings as the starter for Rapids, striking out four batters and earning the win. Garrett French pitched the rest of the way and notched six strikeouts in relief. Madisons' Deylen Miley is credited with the loss.

Wisconsin Rapids returns to Witter Field Monday to take on the Mallards at 7:05 p.m. on Pie Night at the ballpark, featuring "The Great Witter Field Pie Baking Contest."

