Rox Win Thriller over Duluth at the Rock Pile

June 16, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - St. Cloud Rox News Release





St. Cloud, MN - Jordan Barth (Augustana) drove in three runs and Cam Kline (Minnesota State-Mankato) picked up the win as St. Cloud (10-10) defeated Duluth (8-13) by a final score of 6-5 at the Rock Pile. Joey Stock (St. Johns) earned his second consecutive save.

After trailing 1-0 through five innings, the Rox came alive in the bottom of the sixth inning. Tyler Finke (Southeastern Louisiana) started the inning off with a walk and advanced to second base on a sacrifice bunt from Ben Carew (Kent State). Finke would later take third base and score on two separate wild pitches to tie the game.

In the next at-bat, Barth drilled an RBI-single to left field that scored Finke and put the Rox ahead. He would later score on a throwing error and the Rox led 3-1 after the sixth inning.

After Duluth tied the game 3-3 in the top of the seventh inning, St. Cloud answered right back with three more runs. Carew drilled an RBI double to the gap in left field. Two batters later, Barth crushed a 2-RBI triple to right field and put the Rox ahead 6-3.

The Rox would win by a final score of 6-5. Kline pitched seven innings in the win while Blake Stelzer (Concordia St. Paul) and Stock pitched out of the bullpen.

St. Cloud returns home on Tuesday against the Willmar Stingers with a 7:05 p.m. first pitch time. It's Bark in the Park Night presented by Granite City Pet Hospital. The first 200 dogs receive a Rox Retractable Leash. All dogs enter through the general admission first base gate.

