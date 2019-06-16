Booyah Shine on Father's Day

Ashwaubenon, WI - The Green Bay Booyah dazzled the fans in attendance on Father's Day as they blanked the Wisconsin Woodchucks 7-0 on Sunday.

In his first career start with Green Bay, Tanner Lane went six innings, gave up only two hits, and struck out six Woodchuck batters. Lane did all of this on the mound with his family in attendance, making the trip from Missouri.

"I just took it like any other game. Just did the same routine as I would when I come out of the bullpen and it just happened." Lane said.

Also on the rubber, Luke Wallner went two innings, striking out two and lowering his ERA to 1.54. The Arkansas Little Rock commit has yet to allow an earned run out of the bullpen this year. In the ninth, Bobby Dorta closed the door on the third shutout of the year for Green Bay, inducing a 1-6-3 double play to end the game.

At the plate, Jaret Godman went 0-2, but finished with three RBIs on the day, including a sacrifice fly. Chris Williams also went 0-2, but walked twice, grabbing an RBI and scoring once. Joe Mason finished the day with two hits for the Booyah, going 2-4 in total. Jacob Buchberger had two hits as well, with one RBI.

The Booyah head to Wausau tomorrow to take on the Woodchucks for the fourth time in seven days. Zach Chappell makes his second career start, looking for his first win.

