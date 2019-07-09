Stiever Dominates in Sweep-Clinching Win over Keys

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - Jonathan Stiever was nearly flawless across seven scoreless innings on Tuesday night at BB&T Ballpark, leading the Dash to a 2-0 victory and a series sweep over the Frederick Keys.

In his fourth start in the Dash (9-11, 47-37) purple, Stiever (2-2) delivered his strongest outing. The former fifth-round pick tossed seven scoreless frames while allowing just three hits, striking out six and walking just one batter. It was the fourth straight quality start for Stiever.

Winston-Salem struck against Frederick (5-15, 34-55) starter Cameron Bishop (0-7) in the bottom of the third. Mitch Roman led off the frame by reaching on an error by shortstop Patrick Dorrian. The next batter, Steele Walker, blooped a single into right field to put runners at the corners. Then, Jameson Fisher hit a sacrifice fly into center field to give the Dash a 1-0 lead.

Following a strikeout by Zach Remillard, Jordan George hit a line-drive single off the glove of center fielder Robbie Thorburn, scoring Walker to push the lead to two runs.

In relief of Stiever, Tyler Johnson worked around trouble to pitch a scoreless eighth with two strikeouts. Bennett Sousa then earned the save by pitching a scoreless ninth with one strikeout.

The Dash begin a three-game road set at Fayetteville on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. Right-hander Kade McClure (1-1, 1.82 ERA) will take the hill for Winston-Salem against Fayetteville right-hander Nivaldo Rodriguez (3-3, 2.61 ERA). Pregame coverage begins at 6:45 p.m., and fans can catch all of the action on the wsdash.com/broadcast, MiLB.tv and the TuneIn Radio App.

Following a six-game road trip to Fayetteville and Down East, the Dash return to BB&T Ballpark for a six-game homestand against the Wilmington Blue Rocks and Down East Wood Ducks from July 17-22.

The homestand gets started with a Winston Wednesday and a Wing Wednesday, with $10 presale tickets, Warthogs jerseys and 50 cent wings. Following Wednesday's contest, there will be a Lowes Foods Thirsty Thursday and Pups in the Park Night presented by Handy & Handy Orthodontics. The series finale with Wilmington will be a Fireworks Friday and a Hometown Heroes USA Night with discounted tickets available for veterans and first responders. Kids Run the Bases, presented by New Balance Winston-Salem, will take place following Friday's game.

The three-game set with Down East kicks off with a Chick-fil-A Four Pack Night and live music on Saturday. Sunday's contest will be a Lowes Foods Family Sunday. Kids Run the Bases, presented by New Balance Winston-Salem, will follow Saturday and Sunday's game. The series with Down East concludes with a Free Food Monday with free hot dogs and fries available until 8:30 p.m. and corn dogs while supplies last. For tickets and more information call the Dash at (336) 714-2287 or visit wsdash.com.

