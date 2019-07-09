Pelicans Rally Past Wood Ducks To Take Series Finale

Myrtle Beach, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans scored three in the sixth, and one more in the seventh to rally past the Wood Ducks, 5-3, Tuesday, and salvage the finale of a three-game set.

The Woodies (11-9, 61-29) conclude their season series with the Pelicans (10-10, 31-56) going 13-4, including 9-2 at TicketReturn.com Field.

Myrtle Beach got on the board first, in the second inning, when Cam Balego took John King deep to left field. It was Balego's ninth home run of the season, and it put the Pelicans up, 1-0.

The home run was the only hit King would allow in five innings of work. He walked two and struck out five, allowing just the one run. He did not factor in the decision.

Sam Huff evened the scoring in the fourth inning, blasting a solo home run to center field. It was Huff's 7th home run with the Wood Ducks and 22nd overall on the year, tying the score at 1-1.

Down East then went ahead against Erich Uelmen (win, 3-2) in the sixth. With Hasuan Viera at second after a fielder's choice, and Eric Jenkins at first following a walk, Huff delivered a RBI single on a hit-and-run to put the Woodies up, 2-1.

Uelmen worked six innings, giving up two runs (one earned) on four hits, he walked one, and struck out seven.

The lead would not last long. Scott Williams came on for the sixth and ran into trouble right out of the gate. Zach Davis opened the inning with a single, and stole second, and then came into score on a double from Delvin Zinn, to tie the score at 2-2. Jimmy Herron then singled to right. With runners at the corners, Herron stole second, and Zinn came into score on a low throw down from Yohel Pozo who did catch two basestealers in the ballgame. Miguel Amaya then followed with an RBI double to plate Herron, and end the night for Williams who did not record an out, as the Pelicans went ahead, 4-2.

Myrtle Beach added on in the seventh against Michael Matuella. Zinn worked a two-out walk, and Herron came through with a single to right, pushing the lead to 5-2.

Down to their final out in the ninth, the Wood Ducks began a rally of their own. Julio Pablo Martinez walked, and advanced to second base on defensive indifference. Tyler Depreta-Johnson came up as a pinch hitter, and lined a single to right to score Martinez, making it 5-3. Diosbel Arias then followed with a double to put runners at second and third, but Curtis Terry grounded out to end the ballgame, stranding the tying run in scoring position, as Manuel Rodriguez (save, 2) escaped the jam.

The Wood Ducks return home Wednesday to begin a six game series, starting with a three game set against the Hillcats. Down East will send left-hander Sal Mendez (5-0, 2.22) to the mound to face Lynchburg righty Evan Mitchell (2-0, 6.94), making his first start of the season. Gates open at 6 p.m., and first pitch is set for 7 p.m. The broadcast will begin at 6:50 p.m. on 960 AM The Bull, and online at 960thebull.com as well as on the MiLB First Pitch and TuneIn Radio Apps. For tickets and more information visit woodducksbaseball.com or call (252) 686-5172.

