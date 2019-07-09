Dash to Host Hometown Heroes USA Night on July 19

July 9, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release





WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Winston-Salem Dash and Salem One are teaming up for a Hometown Heroes USA Night at BB&T Ballpark on Friday, July 19, to honor service members and first responders during Winston-Salem's contest against the Wilmington Blue Rocks.

Active and retired members of the armed forces, as well as police, fire and emergency response personnel, will receive a special $5 ticket offer while supplies last, which will include a seat to the game, a hot dog and Pepsi product. Also, service members and first responders will be able to bring in one guest for $5 (seat to the game, hot dog and Pepsi product will also be included), and a spectacular fireworks display will follow the game. Additional tickets can be purchased for $15 a person and will include the same package.

"Salem One is excited to partner with the Winston-Salem Dash for our second annual Hometown Heroes USA celebration of America, and all those who serve our great country and communities," said Phil Kelley Jr., the President of Salem One. "We hope all of those active and veteran, military and first responder members and their families will be able to join us for a night of celebration at the ballpark."

To reserve your tickets, visit http://wsdashgroups.com/Hometownheroes8 and use the discount code of HHHUSA2019 to receive $10 off two tickets. For more ticket information, call (336) 714-6878.

