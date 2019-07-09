Pelicans Salvage the Series Finale against Down East

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans scored three runs in the sixth inning to help take the final game of the series 5-3 over the Down East Wood Ducks on Tuesday night.

The Pelicans (10-10, 31-56) took an early lead off of Down East (11-9, 61-28) starter John King when Cam Balego launched a solo homer to left field and gave the Pelicans a 1-0 lead after two frames.

In the fourth, Sam Huff got the run back when he blistered a solo shot to center off of Erich Uelmen (W, 3-2) to tie the ballgame at 1-1.

Down East took the lead in the fifth inning when Huff lined an RBI single through the right side of the infield and scored Hasuan Viera from second to make it 2-1 in favor of the Wood Ducks.

In the sixth, the Pelicans poured it on the Wood Ducks to retake the lead.

Zach Davis led the inning off with a single and after he stole second base he scored on an RBI double from Delvin Zinn that tied the game at 2-2.

After a single from Jimmy Herron moved Zinn up to third, Zinn came around to score on a throwing error from Yohel Pozo that gave the Birds a 3-2 lead.

Miguel Amaya extended the Pelicans lead to 4-2 when he doubled down the right field line which allowed Herron to score from third.

The Pelicans added an insurance run in the seventh inning when Zinn walked, stole second and scored on an RBI single from Herron that made it 5-2 Myrtle Beach.

In the ninth inning, Tyler Depreta-Johnson lined an RBI single to right field to cut the gap to 5-3, but Manuel Rodriguez locked it down to earn his second save for the Pelicans.

The Pelicans finish the season series against Down East 4-13 in 17 games against the Wood Ducks and they now turn their attention to the Potomac Nationals who come to town on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. LHP Jack Patterson (0-0, 0.00) will start for the Pelicans against LHP Tim Cate (1-1, 4.50) for the Nationals.

