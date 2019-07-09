July 9 Transactions and Game Information

Today the Texas Rangers announced the following transactions affecting the Down East Wood Ducks

+ C Sam Huff reinstated from temporary inactive list (Futures Game)

- C Clay Middleton placed on 7-day IL

Tonight the Wood Ducks (11-8, 61-28) go for the sweep against the Pelicans, when they send lefty John King (2-1, 1.88) to the mound to face off with Myrtle Beach righty Erich Uelmen (2-2, 3.46). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. and the pregame show will begin at 6:50 p.m. on 960AM The Bull and online on 960thebull.com as well as on the MiLB First Pitch and TuneIn Radio apps. Complete game notes are attached.

LAST TIME OUT: Curtis Terry and JP Martinez each blasted solo home runs to lead the offense, while Noah Bremer made his return to the mound for the Woodies, allowing just one run over four innings in a 3-1 win over Myrtle Beach. The game was a six-inning contest due to inclement weather. Jefferson Medina worked two scoreless innings out of the bullpen to earn his second win of the season. Josh Altmann drove in the other run, adding a two hit game, while Yanio Perez also tallied a pair of hits.

TERRY ON A TEAR: Curtis Terry saw his 12-game hit streak (19-44, .432) come to an end on Saturday, but his on-base streak reached 17 with a solo home run on Sunday, his third long ball in two games. Sunday Terry hit two home runs, for his second career multi-homer game. Terry boasts an OPS of 1.094 in 18 games played with the Woodies, and now has 19 home runs on the season combined with his time in Hickory.

MONEY IN THE BANK: Alex Eubanks was named Carolina League Pitcher of the Week, Monday, becoming the seventh Wood Duck this season to garner a weekly award. In two starts on the week Eubanks combined to work 11 scoreless innings, giving up just four hits, and collecting a pair of victories. Since joining the starting rotation, Eubanks has worked to 4-1 record with just a 0.87 ERA. He has not allowed an earned run in five of his six starts.

SUCCESS VS THE BIRDS: The Wood Ducks have gone 13-3 against the Pel-icans this season, which is more wins than they have against any other team in the league. Down East has hit 11 home runs in 16 games against Myrtle Beach, while posting an ERA of 2.28 and a .192 opponents' batting average. The Woodies have outscored Myrtle 81-42 in the season series.

GOING STREAKING: DIOSBEL ARIAS saw his 30-game on base streak come to a close Tuesday, going 0-1 in a pinch hitting appearance. Throughout the streak (5/27-7/1) Arias batted .340 and reached base at a .466 clip. He also worked 23 walks over the 30 games. The streak is the longest for a Wood Duck this year, and third longest on the year in the Carolina league. Only Nolan Jones (LYN, 34) and Zach Remillard (WS, 31) have had longer on-base streaks this year.

A HALF FOR THE HISTORY BOOKS: The Down East Wood Ducks became just the sixth team in Carolina League history to finish a half with a winning percentage of .700 or better, while their 50 wins are the second most in any half in league history:

1. 1980 Peninsula (1st) 51-19 .729

2. 2019 DOWN EAST (1st) 50-20 .714

T3. 1982 Peninsula (2nd) 49-20 .710

T3. 1983 Lynchburg (1st) 49-20 .710

5. 1994 Wilmington (1st) 48-20 .706

6. 1980 Peninsula (2nd) 49-21 .700

LEFT STRANDED: Since the calendar flipped to July, the Wood Ducks have had difficulty plating runners in scoring plating runners in scoring position, going just 11-63 (.175) and stranding 52 runners on base in their last seven games. Overall this season the Wood Ducks are batting just .238 with runners in scoring position, and that number slips to .223 in two-out situations.

NO RUNS FOR YOU!: The Wood Ducks 2-0 shutout win over the Pelicans, Sunday was their 15th on the season, which is tied for the most in all of minor league baseball with the Dunedin Blue Jays of the Florida State League. Down East's team ERA of 2.65 is also the best in MiLB with only four teams sporting a mark below 3.00.

CUP OF JOE: Joe Kuzia has been tremendous out of the bullpen for the Wood Ducks since joining the club May 9. He has converted all ten save opportunities in addition to picking up a trio of wins in relief. Kuzia put together a 19-inning scoreless streak from 5/19-6/26. Overall this season he boasts an ERA of 0.63 and a WHIP of 0.99.

FANTASTIC FIRSTS: The Wood Ducks have jumped out in front early and often this year, outscoring opponents 51-21 in the first inning of play. The Wood Ducks have scored first in 58 of their 89 game this season, go-ing 47-11 (.810). Down East has scored first in 27 of their last 38 games.

MARTINEZ MASHING: JP Martinez has picked it up at the plate since the start of June, raising his batting average from .163 to .228, and his OPS from .536 to .710, hitting six home runs over his last 31 games. The out-fielder has now hit safely in 17 of his last 23 games, including his ninth home run of the Woodies (10th overall), Monday against the Pelicans.

THE FUTURE IS HERE: Sam Huff clubbed a game-tying home run in the seventh inning of the SiriusXM Futures Game on Sunday to take home MVP honors. Huff becomes the second Ranger all-time to take home the award, joining Joey Gallo (2014).

ORGANIZATIONAL STRENGTH: It hasn't just been the Wood Ducks who have performed well this season, the Rangers organization as a whole has been among the best

1. Tampa Bay Rays 273-196 .582

2. Pittsburgh Pirates 263-200 .568

3. TEXAS RANGERS 257-197 .566

SHOWTIME: Former Wood Duck Pedro Payano made his Major League debut for the Rangers, June 6, becoming the eighth Wood Ducks to make it to The Show. Payano delivered a scoreless sixth inning against the Twins. He joins Ricardo Rodriguez, Jeffrey Springs, C.D. Pelham, and Brett Martin, Joe Palumbo, Pete Fairbanks, and Locke St. John. Down East has also had a player go from Adv.-A to the majors in one year in each of the three seasons (Rodriguez-'17, Pelham-'18, Fairbanks-'19).

RAGS AT THE HELM: Corey Ragsdale takes over as skipper for the Wood Ducks in 2019. Ragsdale will remain the Rangers Minor League Field Coordinator, while assuming a managerial seat for the first time since 2015, when he led the Hickory Crawdads to a South Atlantic League Championship, the second of his career.

