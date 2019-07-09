Myrtle Beach Pelicans Game Notes: July 9 vs. Down East

July 9, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release





Today, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans play the finale of a three-game series against the Down East Wood Ducks (a Texas Rangers affiliate) at 7:05 p.m. This evening, RHP Erich Uelmen (2-2, 3.46 ERA) starts for the Birds against LHP John King (2-1, 1.88 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Broadcast, TuneIn and the MiLB First Pitch app.

--

BIRDS STIFLED BY WOODIES, RAIN IN LOSS

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans fell 3-1 to the Down East Wood Ducks in a rain-shortened, six-inning game on Monday from TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark. The Birds struck first in the first inning with a sacrifice fly from Tyler Payne, but the Woodies quickly answered back. In the second, Curtis Terry crushed his third home run of the series to tie the game at 1-1. In the sixth, the Woodies plated a pair of tallies to take a 3-1 lead off of Enrique De Los Rios (L, 1-1). Ryan Kellogg threw five innings, allowing just one run in his start for the Birds.

THE HERRO(N) WE DESERVE

Jimmy Herron has been on fire at the plate for the Pelicans. The Birds outfielder is hitting .423 (11-for-26)/

.423/.615 with three doubles and a triple over his last six games. In his last 19 games, he is also hitting .338/.407/.423 to raise his batting average from .198 to .233. His OPS has also raised from .633 to .683. Herron has flipped back and forth between the leadoff spot and the second spot in the order, making 21 starts at the top of the order and 33 starts in the two hole. He has also hit righties much better than lefties, owning a .246/.354/.357 slashline against right-handers versus .197/.262/.342 against lefties.

BROKEN BATS

The Pelicans have struggled to produce runs over their four-game losing streak. In the four contests, the Birds are just hitting .193/.271/.254 (.526 OPS) and are averaging 1.8 runs per game. Over that span, Myrtle Beach has just collected five extra-base hits. The Pelicans have gone 19-consecutive innings without a run-producing hit with the last one being a Tyler Payne RBI single against Lynchburg on Saturday in the fifth inning. Over their last two games, the Pelicans have been held to a combined three hits, their lowest output in two-consecutive games all season.

NEVER SKIP ARM DAY

The Pelicans have dominated on the mound over their last seven games, allowing just 18 earned runs over 67.2 innings (2.39 ERA). Paul Richan, Ryan Kellogg, Erich Uelmen, Erick Leal, Jack Patterson and Javier Assad were strong in their starts, allowing just eight earned runs collectively over 45.2 combined frames (1.58 ERA), striking out 36.

DON'T LEAVE THEM MAROONED

The Birds have had a lot of base runners over their last five games. During that stretch, the Pelicans have stranded 37 runners (7.4 per game) and are only averaging 2.6 runs per game. Over that same stretch of five games, Myrtle Beach is hitting .224 (11-for-49) with runners in scoring position.

BIRD ON BIRD FRIENDLY FIRE

The Pelicans have had a tough time against the Wood Ducks this season. In 16 head-to-head games, Myrtle Beach is just 3-13 against the First Half Southern Division Champions. Against Down East's pitching staff, the Pelicans are just hitting .192/.306/.244 with 14 doubles and three home runs while averaging a tough 2.6 runs per game. Kevonte Mitchell has had success against the Woodies, hitting .323 with an .899 OPS over his 10 games while Jimmy Herron owns an .815 OPS.

NOWHERE LIKE THE BEACH

The Pelicans are back home for a nine-game homestand against the Down East Wood Ducks, Potomac Nationals and Lynchburg Hillcats. It's the longest homestand of the season for the Birds. It also ends a stretch of 26 games in a row after the All-Star Break and 12-of-15 games in TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark. On the year, Myrtle Beach is 16-29 at home and 14-27 on the road.

SEPULVEDA AMONG THE ELITE

Pelicans second baseman Carlos Sepulveda has been one of the best defensive players in the Carolina League this season. Over 236 total chances, Sepulveda has just committed one error. Among Carolina Leaguers in any position who have played at least 51 games, Sepulveda's .996 fielding percentage leads the league. Only one qualified catcher (Mike Rivera, Lynchburg) and four outfielders have a higher fielding percentage in the Carolina League than Sepulveda has at second base. The 22-year-old missed all of the 2018 season with a shoulder injury before returning to the diamond in 2019.

THE BEST OF ALL (UEL)MEN

Today's starter, Erich Uelmen, has been very good for the Pelicans this season. The only run he allowed in his most recent start against Carolina on July 3 came after an error in the infield. He went 5.2 innings in the no-decision. Over his last four starts, Uelmen owns a 2.70 ERA (7 ER over 23.1 IP).

PELICAN POINTS

Jimmy Herron and Zach Davis were the only two Pelicans players to pick up hits in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Wood Ducks...Birds closer Garrett Kelly has not pitched in four days.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from July 9, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.