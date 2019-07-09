Frederick Cheese Night Highlights Upcoming Homestand

FREDERICK, MD - The Frederick Keys return to Nymeo Field for a six-game homestand from Wednesday, July 10-Monday, July 15. Promotional highlights include a jersey auction, the second Meet the Team of the season as well as a pair of fireworks shows. For tickets, fans can visit frederickkeys.com or call 301-815-9939.

Thursday marks the return of Medieval Times Night. First pitch is at 7:00 p.m. against the Carolina Mudcats and gates open one-hour prior. Knights will be on hand along with a Lord Chancellor, while there will be sword fights before and during the game. There will also be a knighting of Keyote.

Social Media Night is slated for Friday. Game time is at 7:00 p.m. while fans can weigh in on different aspects of the game by interacting on the Keys Social Media pages. Following the game, there will be fireworks presented by On the Spot Detailing.

For one night only, the Frederick Keys will change their name to the Frederick Cheese, when the team begins a three-game series against the Salem Red Sox. First pitch is at 6:00 p.m. and the name can be explained by what emerges when you saying Frederick Keys repetitively.

Keys players and coaches will wear special jerseys with this Frederick Cheese moniker, with proceeds from the jersey auction benefiting Play4TheCure. All bidding on these jerseys will take place via the Livesource app. Fireworks follow the game sponsored by Goodwill Industries and Platoon 22.

First pitch on Sunday is at 1 p.m. Gates open at noon for the second of three Meet the Team events. From 12-12:30, fans can come down to the field for an autograph session and meet and greet with their favorite Keys players and coaches.

To go with Meet the Team, fans can enjoy a catch in the outfield for the first 30 minutes after gates open as part of Sunday Funday presented by Dogtopia of Frederick. Sunday is also Buy Your Dad a Beer Day presented by Flying Dog Brewery. Fans can purchase packages that include drink specials by calling the Keys Groups Office at 301-815-9900.

The series concludes on Monday at noon with a Kids Eat Free Monday. All kids 12 and under receive a voucher for a free hot dog, chips and drink courtesy of Key 103 & Buffalo Wild Wings.

Upcoming promotional highlights in July include Super Splash Day, Blast off With Baseball including a special hat auction, a Nick Markakis bobblehead giveaway and Christmas and July. For a full schedule of promotions, fans can visit frederickkeys.com.

