Stiever, Dash Blank Keys

WINSTON SALEM, NC -A dominant start from Dash starter Jonathan Stiever stifled the Frederick Keys (5-15, 34-55) in a 2-0 shutout win for the Winston-Salem Dash (8-11, 46-37) on Tuesday night at BB&T Ballpark. Stiever (2-2) was lights out over seven innings, striking out six batters and allowing just four total base runners, one of which passed first base. Tyler Johnson and Bennett Sousa combined to shutout the offense for the 12th time this season. The Keys have now lost nine-straight, making it their longest losing streak of the season.

In his fourth Carolina League start, Stiever owned the strike zone. He faced two over the minimum in seven innings and threw 66 of 88 pitches for strikes. The seven innings ties a career-high.

The Keys best scoring opportunity came in the eighth inning trailing 2-0. After Kirvin Moesquit singled, Johnson issued a pair of walks to load the bases for the top of the lineup with one-out in the frame. The righthander buckled down and got two strikeouts to end the threat and preserve the Dash lead.

Winston-Salem capitalized in the third inning after leaving the bases loaded in the second. Mitch Roman reached on an error and Steele Walker singled him to third base. Jameson Fisher then lifted a fly-ball to center field which Roman scored on. Walker was able to advance to second on the throw home.

Cameron Bishop then struck out Zach Remillard for the second out of the inning, but Jordan George lined a base hit up the middle to score Walker and make it 2-0 Dash.

Bishop (0-7) lost his seventh straight start. He allowed the two unearned runs on five hits and tied a career-high with five walks while striking out four in 4.2 frames.

Tyler Joyner was outstanding in his first Advanced-A relief appearance. The tall righthander retired all seven batters he faced and struck out a pair as well.

A double from Jomar Reyes in the seventh inning was the Keys' lone extra base hit. Yeltsin Gudino reached in all three plate appearances after he singled and walked twice.

The win gives the Dash the series sweep in the final meeting between these two teams with Winston-Salem taking the overall season series 8-2.

The Keys head home to Nymeo Field to take on the Carolina Mudcats for a three-game set starting Wednesday, June 10. RHP David Lebron (2-4, 3.86) takes the mound for Frederick. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00pm. Pregame coverage is set to start at 6:45pm on frederickkeys.com and the Tune In radio app.

