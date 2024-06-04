Stewart Leads Liberty past Sky, 88-75

June 4, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

On Tuesday, the New York Liberty (8-2) defeated the Chicago Sky (3-5), 88-75.

After two Commissioner's Cup games, the Liberty sit at 2-0 with a league-best +49 point differential.

At 8-2, the 2024 Liberty are tied for the team's best record through 10 games in franchise history, matching New York's 8-2 start in 1997.

New York scored 31 points in the first quarter for the team's fifth first quarter with 30 or more points so far this season. The rest of the WNBA has combined for just one 30+ point first quarter in 2024.

The Liberty held Chicago to just nine points in the fourth quarter and have limited opponents to single-digit scoring in the final frame twice this season, compared to just once for the rest of the league combined.

With the starting unit each recording three or more assists, the Liberty had consecutive games of all five starters reaching three assists for the second time in franchise history.

Up Next: The New York Liberty will face the Atlanta Dream on Thursday, June 6 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Gateway Center Arena.

KEY RUNS

Q1 : New York went on an 11-0 run from the 4:27 mark of the first to the 2:57 mark of the first quarter.

Q2 : Chicago went on a 22-9 run from the 8:58 mark of the second to the 2:16 mark of the second quarter.

Q3 : Chicago went on an 11-3 run from the 5:44 mark of the third to the 0:53 mark of the third quarter.

Q4 : New York went on a 17-3 run from the 0:18 mark of the third to the 5:25 mark of the final quarter.

PLAYER NOTABLES

Breanna Stewart led the Liberty offense with a game-high 33 points and 14 rebounds while extending her career-high for the longest double-double streak against a single opponent. Stewart has posted a double-double in each of her last six matchups against Chicago and now holds the all-time record for the longest double-double streak by a Sky opponent. The 2023 WNBA MVP also ranks second in career scoring average against Chicago, with 22.6 points per game.

With the 25th 30-point game of her career, Stewart passed Maya Moore for the fourth-most 30-point games in WNBA history and tied Lauren Jackson for the third-most career games above 30 points (22). Stewart also scored 19 points in the first half to become the first player to score at least 19 points in the first half multiple times this season.

After being named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for the week of May 27 to June 2, Sabrina Ionescu scored 24 points and added four three-pointers to extend her streak of regular season games with at least one made three-pointer to 35. Ionescu owns the longest active streak in the WNBA and tied Shameka Christon for the longest in Liberty franchise history.

With her assist at 5:33 in the second quarter, Betnijah Laney-Hamilton surpassed 500 career assists. Laney-Hamilton scored 14 points on 67% (2-3) shooting from beyond the arc to go along with five assists and two steals.

Jonquel Jones recorded double-digit rebounds for the fifth time this season as she posted five points, 12 rebounds and four assists. With her 12th rebound at 0:22 in the fourth quarter, Jones moved into 25th in Liberty franchise history for total rebounds (426), passing Rebecca Lobo. Jones also finished with a game-high +23 plus-minus in the win.

Courtney Vandersloot finished with six points, four rebounds, and a game-high six assists against her former team.

