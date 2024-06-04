Sky Lose 75-88 to Liberty in Commissioner's Cup Game

June 4, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Chicago Sky were defeated by the New York Liberty on Tuesday, June 4 at Wintrust Arena. With the loss, the Sky fell to 3-5 on the season, 1-3 at home, 1-3 against Eastern Conference opponents, and 0-2 in Commissioner's Cup play. The Sky are also now 35-33 against the Liberty all time.

Reserve guard Chennedy Carter led the Sky in scoring for the second straight game, recording 16 points. She has scored in double figures in seven straight games, including a season-high 19 against Indiana. Angel Reese recorded the second double-double of her career tonight, posting 13 points and 10 rebounds.

The Sky went down by as many as 17 points in the first half but battled back to take the lead in the second half before eventually falling to New York. Marina Mabrey scored 15 points to go along with six rebounds and five assists to pace the Sky, while Elizabeth Williams rounded out the team's double-figure scorers with 10 points and eight rebounds.

New York center/forward Breanna Stewart led the Liberty in scoring with a season-high 33 points and 14 rebounds, good for a double-double. She made 56.0% (14 of 25) of her shots from the field in the game.

Sabrina Ionescu matched her season high with 24 points while making 40.0% (4 of 10) of her three-point attempts. She added seven rebounds and four assists. Jonquel Jones stuffed the stat sheet with five points, 12 rebounds and four assists while Betnijah Laney-Hamilton scored 14 points, five assists and three rebounds.

Other highlights include:

* Carter is the WNBA's top scorer off the bench and is currently averaging 12.5 points per game

* Carter tied her career high for steals in a game with three

* Kamilla Cardoso made her Chicago Sky home debut, recording one point and five rebounds off the bench

* Elizabeth Williams passed Taj McWilliams-Franklin for sole possession for 10th on the WNBA's all-time blocks list with 444 blocks after Tuesday's game. She is 61 blocks away from tying Ruth Riley for ninth on the all-time list.

* Stewart's 30/10 game is the 14th of her career, which is second only to Tina Charles (15) all time (Across the Timeline)

* Stewart has the fourth-most 30-point games in WNBA history with 25, passing Maya Moore for such games after Saturday (Liberty PR)

* Ionescu's four three-pointers tied a season high

* Ionescu has now made at least one three-pointer in each of her last 35 regular season games, tying Shameka Christon for the longest such streak in Liberty franchise history (Liberty PR)

NEXT UP: The Sky take on the Washington Mystics inside Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. on Thursday, June 6 at 6:00 p.m. CT. Following their Tuesday night 76-59 loss to the Connecticut Sun, the Mystics are 0-9 on the season, tied for the sixth-worst start in WNBA history. The Sky are 14-30 against the Mystics all time after going 0-4 against them last season.

The game is the Sky's third and the Mystics' second in Commissioner's Cup play. Neither team has won a game in the in-season competition.

Ariel Atkins leads the Mystics in scoring, averaging 13.2 points, 4.1 rebounds per game, 3.2 assists, and 1.9 through Washington's first nine games. Shakira Austin is averaging 11.7 points and 6.8 rebounds for Washington, while 2024 No. 6 overall pick Aaliyah Edwards is averaging 7.3 points and 4.8 rebounds. Rookie Julie Vanloo averages 8.0 points and 5.6 assists.

The game against Washington will be available on Prime Video and will be available locally on WMEU-TV and Marquee Plus.

KEY RUNS:

* Liberty went on a 24-8 run from 5:58 to 0:39 in the first quarter

* The Liberty outscored the Sky 31-15 in the first quarter

* The Sky went on a 22-9 run from 8:58 to 2:16 in the second quarter

* The Sky outscored the Liberty 33-18 in the second quarter

* The Sky went on an 11-3 run from 5:44 to 0:53 in the third quarter

* The Liberty went on a 25-9 run from 0:18 in the third quarter to 0:06 in the fourth quarter

* New York outscored Chicago 23-9 in the fourth quarter

KEY STATS:

* The Liberty shot 57.9% from the field (11 of 19) and 60.0% from three (6 of 10) in the first quarter while the Sky shot 30.0% (6 of 20) from the floor and 0.0% (0 of 2) from deep

* New York then shot 33.0% (6-18) from the field and 14.3% (1-7) from three in the second quarter, while the Sky shot 50.0% (10-20) from the field and 50.0% (1-2) from deep

* The Sky gained their first lead of the game in the third quarter after going down by as many as 17 points in the first half

* Chicago's 33 points in the second quarter were a season high for points in a quarter

* Chicago pulled down 12 rebounds in the second quarter

* Chicago had 20 rebounds in the first half, while New York had 18 rebounds

* The Liberty's 13 rebounds in the fourth quarter were also a season high

* Chicago led by as many as three points during the second half

* The two teams were dead even in rebounds by the end of the game, 42-42

* Liberty pulled down a current season high in a game with 42 rebounds

* The Liberty out-assisted the Sky 24-15

* The Sky scored 11 second-chance points off 12 offensive rebounds, while the Liberty scored 10 second-chance points off nine offensive rebounds.

* The Sky out-scored the Liberty in the fast break, 15-11

* The Liberty scored 17 points off 10 Sky turnovers, while the Sky recorded eight points off 11 New York turnovers

* The Sky outscored the Liberty 29-6 in bench points

* The Sky have outscored teams in bench points in each of the last six games and are outscoring teams 146-57 in bench points during that stretch

* The Sky shot a season-low 32.4% from the field (24 of 74, their 24 field goals made were also a season low)

* The Sky made 89.3% of their 28 free-throw attempts, both of which are season highs

* The Liberty had six steals by the end of the game, while the Sky had five

CHICAGO NOTES:

* Angel Reese accounted for four of the Sky's 15 points in the first quarter (two points, two points created from an assist)

* Reese is now at eight straight games to open her career with three or more offensive rebounds. She ranks second all time and is nine such games away from tying Yolanda Griffith, who ranks first all time with 17 such consecutive games

* Reese scored six of the Sky's 18 points in the third quarter

* Reese scored three of the Sky's nine points in the fourth quarter

* Elizabeth Williams accounted for five of the Sky's 15 points in the first quarter (four points, one point created from an assist)

* Williams accounted for four of the Sky's eight rebounds in the first quarter

* Lindsay Allen accounted for six of the Sky's 15 points in the first quarter (two points, four points created from assists)

* Carter scored five of the Sky's 15 points in the first quarter

* Carter scored 11 of the Sky's 33 points in the second quarter and had 15 points by the end of the first half. Both are Carter's season highs for points in a respective period of play

* Marina Mabrey accounted for 14 of the Sky's 33 points in the second quarter (10 points, four points created from assists)

* Mabrey accounted for nine of the Sky's 18 points in the third quarter (five points, four points created from assists)

NEW YORK NOTES:

* Breanna Stewart scored 15 of the Liberty's 31 points in the first quarter

* Stewart's 15 first-quarter points are a season high for points in a quarter

* Stewart accounted for eight of the Liberty's 18 rebounds in the first half

* Stewart accounted for eight of the Liberty's 16 points in the third quarter

* Stewart accounted for 12 of the Liberty's 23 points in the fourth quarter (six points, six points created from assists)

* Joquel Jones accounted for five rebounds out of the Liberty's 11 rebounds in the first quarter

* Betnijah Laney-Hamilton scored six of the Liberty's 31 points in the first quarter

* Laney-Hamilton accounted for 10 of the Liberty's 18 points in the second quarter (three points, seven points created from assists)

* Laney-Hamilton accounted for 10 of the Liberty's 23 points in the fourth quarter (five points, five points created from assists)

* Sabrina Ionescu accounted for eight of the Liberty's 18 points in the second quarter (eight points, two points created from assists)

* Ionescu accounted for seven of the Liberty's 16 points in the third quarter (five points, two points created from assists)

* Ionescu and Stewart had six points each in the fourth quarter, combining to score 12 of the Liberty's 23 points in the quarter

