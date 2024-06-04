The Commissioner's Cup's Impact on Social Justice in the W

This season marks the fourth Commissioner's Cup Presented by Coinbase, the WNBA's in-season tournament. It checks off several boxes: it raises the stakes of regular-season play, brings in new media and corporate sponsors, and creates more compensation for players who make it to the championship game with a $500,000 prize pool. Additionally, Coinbase has committed an additional $120,000 in cryptocurrency, which includes $5,000 for each player in the championship game.

But the Commissioner's C up Presented by Coinbase also aims to spotlight the league's social justice efforts. Bethany Donaphin, head of WNBA league operations, says the League is rooted in bold advocacy, so it was a no-brainer to include it in the platform that has been built for the Commissioner's Cup.

"The WNBA has long been recognized as the most progressive league in professional sports, and it's one that continually shows up as a leader in the social justice space," Donaphin said. "So really, why wouldn't we use one of our marquee league events to address important social issues?"

The League, in collaboration with the Women's National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA), prioritizes a player-led agenda, and this season the focus will be on civic engagement and reproductive health advocacy.

For the Commissioner's Cup, there is an opportunity to impact the communities where the games are being played. The 2024 Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase will shine the spotlight on this season's priorities.

It wouldn't be the first time WNBA players used their platforms to showcase the power of voting. The most recent and notable example was in 2020, when players publicly advocated for a candidate in the Georgia senate run-off race. But with a significant presidential election on the horizon, the League's ongoing partnership with Rock the Vote, a nonpartisan nonprofit, will tap into WNBA fans and focus on building the political power of young people through voter registration, education, and mobilization.

"Rock the Vote is thrilled to join forces with the WNBA and WNBPA to empower fans and drive voter engagement ahead of the 2024 election," said Carolyn DeWitt, president of Rock the Vote, in a statement. "By harnessing the dedication of WNBA players and their supporters, we can inspire meaningful participation in our democracy and shape our collective future."

Los Angeles Sparks guard Layshia Clarendon added that the Commissioner's Cup is a way to spotlight initiatives that the players care about. The league accumulates donations for each team in Commissioner's Cup-tagged games for hand-picked non-profit organizations specific to their markets. This puts organizations in the day-to-day community work at the center, allowing the League to localize its efforts.

"We're not only basketball players," Clarendon said. "We're always thinking of ways we can be civically engaged and impact our community."

In 2020, the WNBA and WNBPA formed the Social Justice Council to be a driving force of timely and important efforts to address societal issues. This season's council is led by Clarendon, along with the Sun's DeWanna Bonner, Aces' Alysha Clark, Liberty's Breanna Stewart, and Sky's Brianna Turner.

"We're a social justice league because we, frankly, kind of have to be," said Clarendon. "We're a league of predominantly Black women who have been at the intersections of race and gender. We inherently have to think about things like 'double time' and the way we move through the world."

"Double time" or "double jeopardy" is a phrase coined to underline the multiple oppressions-race, class, and gender-Black women have to face simultaneously.

Clarendon continues: "One of the ways we can continue to impact, particularly around this election cycle, around voting, and something that the Social Justice Council is focusing on is reproductive rights and right over bodily autonomy."

The Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase championship game will be held on June 25, one day after the second anniversary of the Supreme Court's overruling of Roe v. Wade, the landmark Court case that constitutionally protected the right to have an abortion - an overturn that Clarendon thought would never happen in their lifetime. Even the championship game proves it'll be about more than just hoops.

"That's something that we're fighting with a sense of urgency. We're seeing what's happening in various states," Clarendon added. "We think we can use our voice and drive people to the election this year and say, 'Look, we need to vote because our rights are on the line...Our ability to have bodily autonomy is on the ballot this November.'"

As more eyes fixate on the WNBA's on-court prowess, Clarendon and Donaphin hope the League's long resumé of social justice comes into focus right along with it.

"For the new fan, welcome to the most dynamic league in the world with the most dynamic players, who do a little bit of everything, with also an amazing product on the court," said Clarendon.

More eyes mean more opportunities to highlight what matters. As Donaphin puts it, "As we grow, we hope that our impact in these important areas of our society can grow, too."

