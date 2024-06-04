Game Preview: Dallas Wings vs. Las Vegas Aces - June 5

June 4, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings return home to College Park Center for the first time since May 18 when they host the reigning WNBA Champions Las Vegas Aces on Wednesday evening. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. CT, with the game airing on Bally Sports Southwest Extra and NBA TV. Ron Thulin and Naismith Hall of Famer Nancy Lieberman will be on the call, with ShaVonne Herndon on sideline duties.

The Wings (3-4) are coming off a five-game road swing which concluded Sunday with an 87-76 setback at the Minnesota Lynx in the opening game of the Commissioner's Cup. The Aces (4-2) last played on Friday at the Atlanta Dream, falling 78-74. The Wings and Aces met seven times in 2023, including a three-game WNBA Semifinal series. Las Vegas took 3-of-4 during the regular season before earning the playoff sweep in September.

How To Follow

Airing on Bally Sports Southwest Extra and NBA TV, while also streaming on WNBA League Pass. Follow @DallasWings and @DallasWingsPR for the latest breaking news. Live stats available on stats.wnba.com.

2023 Wings-Aces Series

7/5 (A) - LV 89, DAL 82

7/7 (H) - DAL 80, LV 78

7/30 (A) - LV 104, DAL 91

8/8 (H) - LV 104, DAL 84

9/24 (A) - LV 97, DAL 83 (WNBA Semifinals)

9/26 (A) - LV 91, DAL 84 (WNBA Semifinals)

9/29 (H) - LV 64, DAL 61 (WNBA Semifinals)

Aces lead all-time series, 39-35

Game Status Report

Out: Satou Sabally, Dallas Wings (Shoulder)

Out: Jaelyn Brown, Dallas Wings (Illness)

Out: Natasha Howard, Dallas Wings (Foot)

