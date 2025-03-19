Dallas Wings to Host Indiana Fever at American Airlines Center on June 27

March 19, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings will host the Indiana Fever at American Airlines Center on June 27, with tipoff slated for 6:30 p.m. CT. Recently announced Wings partner Albert will be the presenting sponsor of the game, which will feature "A Night In Dallas" theme.

American Airlines Center is located in downtown Dallas, Texas, and is home to the NBA's Dallas Mavericks and NHL's Dallas Stars. American Airlines Center consistently ranks as one of the busiest arenas in the world and has the ability to welcome 20,000 fans for basketball games.

"We are thrilled to bring WNBA basketball to American Airlines Center for the first time," Dallas Wings CEO and Managing Partner Greg Bibb stated. "Having the best women's basketball players on the planet playing in a world-class venue such as American Airlines Center is truly fitting. Hosting this game at AAC provides our athletes with the well-deserved opportunity to be showcased in front of a record home crowd. Playing our first game in our future home city of Dallas offers our fans not only a new and unique opportunity to experience the WNBA but also enjoy a preview of what is to come."

Dallas Wings Season Ticket Members, whose tickets will be honored for the American Airlines Center game, will receive exclusive presale access to purchase additional tickets beginning on March 24 at 10 a.m. CT. Tickets for the general public will go on sale via Ticketmaster on March 26 at 10 a.m. CT.

Single-game tickets for all other Dallas Wings home games, including the May 10 preseason contest against the Toyota Antelopes, will go on sale on April 14.

"A Night In Dallas" is expected to feature the three most recent No. 1 WNBA Draft picks. The Dallas Wings have the No. 1 selection in this year's class, while the Indiana Fever boast 2024 No. 1 overall pick Caitlin Clark and 2023's top pick Aliyah Boston. The 2025 WNBA Draft is slated for April 14 at 6:30 p.m. CT, airing on ESPN.

The Wings currently have two first round picks and five total selections in the 2025 WNBA Draft. In addition to the No. 1 pick, Dallas also has Nos. 12, 14, 27 and 31.

The June 27 game will mark the first time the Wings will play a home game outside of their home arena at College Park Center in Arlington, excluding the 2020 Wubble season. CPC, which has been home to the Wings since the 2016 season, has a capacity of 6,251.

Dallas posted eight regular-season sellouts during the 2024 campaign, and played to a capacity crowd at College Park Center a total of nine times including the Wings' preseason tilt against Indiana. Over 20 games in 2024, College Park Center was on average at 95-percent capacity.

The 2025 Dallas Wings season comes with much anticipation. Since the end of the 2024 campaign the Wings have revamped their Front Office, which included the hiring of Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Curt Miller and Head Coach Chris Koclanes. In addition to the 2025 WNBA Draft Class, Miller made significant roster moves during free agency which included signing reigning WNBA Most Improved Player DiJonai Carrington, 2022 All-Rookie Team pick NaLyssa Smith, former Wings guard Tyasha Harris and 2020 All-WNBA Second Team member Myisha Hines-Allen. That group joins notable returnees Arike Ogunbowale who earned 2024 All-WNBA Second Team honors and was the All-Star Game MVP for the second time, along with Teaira McCowan and Maddy Siegrist, who are both coming off impressive seasons for the Wings.

