Fever to Face Wings at American Airlines Center on June 27
March 19, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Indiana Fever News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Fever will travel to face the Dallas Wings on June 27, with the match now to be played at American Airlines Center, it was announced today. The 7:30 p.m. ET tip off was originally scheduled to be played at College Park Center.
