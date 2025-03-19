Fever to Face Wings at American Airlines Center on June 27

March 19, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Fever will travel to face the Dallas Wings on June 27, with the match now to be played at American Airlines Center, it was announced today. The 7:30 p.m. ET tip off was originally scheduled to be played at College Park Center.

