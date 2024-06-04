Aces Travel to Dallas for Wednesday, June 5 Meeting with Wings

June 4, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces News Release







ARLINGTON, TX - The Las Vegas Aces (4-2) are back on the road this week for a Wednesday, June 5, meeting with the Dallas Wings (3-4). It is the third of three-straight road games for the two-time defending champs, and is being televised locally on Fox 5 Vegas and the Silver Stats Sports & Entertainment Network and on the radio at ESPN 100.9 FM & 1100 AM. Tip is slated for 5 pm PT.

Download Game Notes (stats & rankings through June 2 games)

The Aces suffered their second loss of the season Friday, dropping a 78-74 decision in Atlanta (box score/recap). A'ja Wilson scored 20 or more points for the sixth-consecutive game (28 points), but Las Vegas connected on just 36.2 percent of its field goal attempts, and 28.6 percent of its 3-pointers. They also allowed the Dream to make 8 of 16 shots from beyond the arc.

Dallas enters the week having played their last 5 games on the road. They went 2-3 on that swing, including losing their last 2 at Connecticut, 74-72, (box score) and Minnesota, 87-76 (box score). The Wings have been held below 80 points in each of their 4 losses this season.

Wednesday's game features a match between the top two scorers in the WNBA in Dallas' Arike Ogunbowale (26.6ppg) and Las Vegas' Wilson (26.5 ppg). In fact, the game features the highest scoring opponents ever in WNBA history*.

Date Player Team Gms PPG Player Team Gms PPG Comb PPG

June 5, 2024 A'ja Wilson LV 6 26.5 Arike Ogunbowale DAL 7 26.6 53.1

May 28, 2024 DeWanna Bonner CT 5 20.6 Kahleah Copper PHO 5 29.2 49.8

June 18, 2000 Katie Smith MIN 8 25.4 Sheryl Swoopes HOU 9 23.9 49.3

* through at least 5 games

Wilson and Ogunbowale lead the second (104.8 OER) and fifth (102.9) most efficient offenses in the league respectively, but they arrive at their success in different ways. Dallas scores a league-high 64.7 percent of their points from inside the arc, while Las Vegas only scores 47.8 percent of theirs from two. Meanwhile, the Aces scored 34.1 percent of their points from 3-point range, while the Wings net 18.7 percent of theirs from distance. Las Vegas turns the ball over less frequently than any team in the WNBA (13.7 TOPct), while Dallas does so more than all but one team (22.1). The Wings grab the highest percentage of offensive rebounds in the league (41.0 ORebPct), while Las Vegas grabs the fewest (25.2).

Dallas' offense is bolstered by a trio of additional double-digit scorers in Monique Billings (14.0 ppg), Maddy Siegrist (13.4 ppg), and Teaira McCowan (12.3 ppg). Natasha Howard scored 15 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in the Wings' season opener, but broke her foot in the game, and hasn't played since.

Jackie Young and Kelsey Plum are Las Vegas' two other primary scorers at 20.7 points and 18.7 points per game respectively. No team in league history has had three teammates average 20 or more points per game in the same season, and only two have had a pair of 20+ points scorers on the roster at year's end. Young is also doing her best Point Gawd impressions in Chelsea Gray's absence, ranking second in the league in assists per game (7.7), and assist-to-turnover ratio (3.54).

Wilson is challenging the league record for rebounds per game and defensive rebounds per game, averaging 12.5 and 10.2 per contest. Former Minnesota Lynx star Sylvia Fowles holds the WNBA benchmark for rebounds per game at 11.9 during the 2018 season, while Candace Parker holds the record for defensive boards per game at 8.9 in 2015 with the Sparks.

On the other side of the ball, the Aces (97.4 DER) and Wings (102.1 DER) rank 7th and 8th in defensive efficiency. Las Vegas is the best defensive rebounding team in the W, snagging 77.2 percent of opponent misses, while Dallas snags a league-low 63.4 percent. The Wings have the edge in perimeter defense holding opponents to 31.7 percent from beyond the arc, while the Aces allow their opponents to make a league-high 41.3 percent of their shots from the three-point line.

The Aces are 39-35 all-time against the Wings, having won 5 straight, and 16 of the last 18 meetings between the teams.

A year after leading the WNBA in defensive efficiency, Las Vegas has the sixth best DER in the league in 2024.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.