Clark Earns Latest Accolade with Rookie of Month Honor

June 4, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







Two-time AP National Player of the Year. Three-time unanimous first team All-American. NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer in men's and women's basketball. The fastest rookie in WNBA history to record 100 points and 50 assists. The fastest rookie in WNBA history to record 150 points, 50 rebounds, and 50 assists.

Now the WNBA's Rookie of the Month for the month of May.

In a city that worships May for its speed, Caitlin Clark is racing towards greatness.

Through the first nine games of her professional career, Clark has already scored in double digits seven times. In five of those seven games she reached the 20 point mark. And in just her eighth game as a pro, she dazzled a crowd of over 16,000 with a 30-point performance.

She's known for her offense - Clark led all rookies in points per game in May with 17.6 - but her activity on the defensive side of the ball is crucial to her development as a WNBA player. She recorded multiple steals or multiple blocks in five of those first nine games, including a four-steal game in a win at Los Angeles as well as a three-steal and three-block game against the same Sparks team just four days later.

"I certainly know there's pressure there. That's been like my entire career," Clark said. "I just have fun playing basketball. I know this is a team sport. It's not all about me...I'm definitely a perfectionist but I'm at my best when I allow myself to have a little grace and not expect everything to go exactly how it should, but at the same time that's what allowed me to be so great."

Through the first three weeks of the WNBA season, Clark is a top-3 rookie in all three major stat categories, as well as in steals and blocks per game. She leads the rookie class in points per game by a margin of five, and has tallied 92 more points in her young career than the next closest rookie, Rickea Jackson.

Six different TV networks have already set records for most-watched WNBA games, and five of those televised games featured Clark and the Fever. Her ability to pull attention to the WNBA is unprecedented, as is her level of skill.

"This is the most competitive league in the world," Clark said. "...I think the biggest thing is just to continue to give it an opportunity, continue to attract fans from the college game...When people gave it an opportunity and actually watched it they continued to come back for more and it's the same thing with the WNBA."

As Clark takes her May averages of 17.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 6.6 assists into June, the 2-8 Fever look to capitalize on her impressive arrival to the professional game. With a less hectic schedule that allows for more rest and practice time, Clark is poised to reach another gear before the end of June. Until then, she'll add her first WNBA in-season award to a list that will surely grow as her historic debut season roars on.

