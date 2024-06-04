A'ja Wilson Named Western Conference Player of the Week

June 4, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces News Release







NEW YORK - The WNBA announced today that Aces' forward A'ja Wilson is the Western Conference Player of the Week for games played from May 27 to June 2. It is the 17th Player of the Week honor for the two-time M'VP who earned her 9th KIA Western Conference Player of the Month Award yesterday,

Wilson averaged 28.5 points, 12.0 rebounds, 40 blocks, 3.0 assists and 1.5 steals per game over the Aces' two games during the week. Against Minnesota on May 29, she scored 29 points, grabbed 15 rebounds, blocked 4 shots, and handed out 3 assists. Two days later in Atlanta, she poured in 27 points, grabbed 9 rebounds, blocked 4 shots and handed out 3 assists vs. the Dream.

Through games of June 3, Wilson is averaging 26.5 points (2nd in the league), 12.5 rebounds (1st), and 2.83 blocks (2nd) per game. She posted at least 20 points and 10 rebounds in each of her first 5 games of the season, setting a WNBA record for consecutive 20-10 games in the process.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.